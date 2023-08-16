The Environmental Protection Agency, bless its heart, is trying to go back and correct decades of ignoring endangered species, which has been part of its mission since the Nixon Administration created it. The EPA has identified over 1,700 endangered species of flora and fauna, which could disappear, if measures are not taken by the agency.

So, EPA leaders have embarked on a journey to correct the error of their ways but estimated it will take 200 to 300 years to accomplish their goal. Specifically, their goal is to ensure that an individual species is not erased from Earth, along with its habitat and its typical food source.

A primary danger to those vulnerable species is crop protectants, which everyone’s friendly food producer utilizes every year to grow corn, soybeans, and every other crop that US farmers produce, and is a list too lengthy to begin. But a similarly long list is one that identifies all those crop protectants.

That is the challenge for the EPA, cross checking those 1,700 plants, animals, insects, and other life forms against those (probably) thousands of crop protectants the EPA has tested, registered, and approved for sale over the past 50 years or so. Without further ado, the agency has embarked on that project.

Just for starters, EPA officials drew out the names of 27 endangered species, and created a mechanism to get farmers to propose how they would farm, should they be unable to have a crop protectant that may harm one of those 27 vulnerable species.

One of the measures the EPA wanted to implement was to have farmers tell them when they planned to apply a certain herbicide ... some 45 days before the application, so notification could be made to those who needed to know. Forty-five days.

And if it was raining that day, and the application of the herbicide had to be delayed, that restarted the 45-day calendar. We must remember that EPA’s plans typically come from folks who may not be familiar with an herbicide application on crops in time to kill the weeds before going to seed.

Farm organizations which had tried to motivate their members to submit responses to the EPA have some unbelievable “war stories” to tell. One involved a farmer in northern Illinois who had 400 acres within the habitat of the rusty patch bumblebee, one of those endangered species. He indicated he would no longer be able to farm, without the use of crop protectants, which may harm plant species needed by the rusty patch bumble bee, and he would likely lose the lease on the rented farm.

Subsequently, he indicated the landowner would probably elect to convert the land into development property, since it was near a city, and the 400 acres would soon become warehouses, office space, and paved parking lots.

The rusty patch bumble bees would no longer be threatened with an herbicide spray that might impact their food source, but the bees would have lost their home anyway to the concrete, steel, and asphalt.