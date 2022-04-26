STU ELLIS: Rail services looking to get back on track with grain industry

Unlike many other cities, Decatur, Illinois spouted from the prairie before 2 railroads crossed. It is usually the other way around.

But Decatur is recognized as a major U.S. rail mecca with many different rail lines entering, and the Decatur railyard being the largest “flat switching yard” on the Norfolk Southern system.

It is said to be the largest such facility east of the Mississippi River, but there are no official designations for propriety reasons. Nevertheless, anyone passing through Decatur becomes aware rail transportation is a major part of the economy.

If freight trains were not coming and going in and out of Decatur every hour, ADM and Primient would come to a near halt. Grain must come into processing plants on more than just semitrucks and grain products must leave town on more than just trailer trucks and tank trucks. Rail cars are necessary for those plants to operate.

While no problems have been reported by Decatur processors, nor about the Norfolk Southern in particular, there is an increasing frequency of complaints about rail services in other parts of the country.

Recently, the National Grain and Feed Association, which is the trade organization for grain elevators, lodged a complaint to the US Surface Transportation Board. NGFA members could not get efficient delivery of empty rail cars to load grain, and when they did, the railroad delayed taking loaded cars to buyers.

That is a significant problem for the grain industry, and could spill over to farmers, if grain elevators lowered their grain bids because of the frustrating outbound service.

USDA’s recent Grain Transportation Report indicated, “So far this calendar year, railroads have loaded fewer cars of grain than they did the same time last year. According to the Association of American Railroads, as of the week ending April 2, year-to-date carloads were 8% below last year.”

The rail trade association said its members have struggled with service issues, including bouts of extreme weather. “Additionally, after cutting train and engineering crews by 24% between February 2019 and February 2022 (COVID), the seven Class I railroads are now struggling to cope with the national labor shortage.”

The latter might be a factor in some of the conflict between railroads and vehicular traffic around Decatur. While the number of trains coming and going may be the same, the trains appear to be longer. That means rail crossings that once were cleared by a long freight, may be blocked by a standing train.

Obviously, if there are fewer crew members available to operate trains, the trains that are dispatched across the country are going to be longer, enabling the rail line to serve its shippers.

But this week, some answers may come forth as the CEO’s of the major rail carriers meet with the Surface Transportation Board in Washington to address the complaints of shippers and allow board members to better understand some of the challenges to the railroads.

Hopefully, that process will allow the rail system to be “ballin’ the jack” on a solution.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

