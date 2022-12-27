STU ELLIS: Santa’s gifts for the farm

Santa’s reindeer had to make a couple trips last weekend.

741One was with toys for all the girls and boys, as the famous poem reports. The other was to carry the $1.7 trillion load of freight that came from Congress, just before the end of last week. There was little doubt the package would be approved, since it funded the government, for the most part. But there were many gifts, which will likely touch about everyone in the country.

That certainly includes agriculture. The farm and food industry got its share of the package, of which Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was pleased. “With increases in agricultural research and investments in rural development, this administration will continue to prioritize economic development and growth in rural America and put producers at the heart of solutions to climate change.”

Specifically, there was $27 billion to help overcome a myriad of weather and economic-related disasters that upset the agriculture apple cart. The bill includes $3.74 billion to USDA to help producers who suffered through agricultural disasters in 2022. Up to $494.5 million of the funds are set aside for livestock producers who were hit with losses.

The Rural Electric Program will receive $4.3 billion in guaranteed underwriting loans, of which up to $2 billion will be used for upgrading fossil-fuel electric power plants that utilize carbon subsurface utilization and storage systems. Rural broadband programs receive $455 million, including $348 million for the ReConnect program through USDA.

For farm ownership loans, USDA receives authority for up to $3.5 billion in guaranteed farm ownership loans and $3.1 billion in direct farm ownership loans. FSA also will be able to provide farmers with $2.19 billion in guaranteed operating loans and $1.64 billion in direct operating loans. USDA's Business and Industry Loan Program also is bumped up 45% to $1.8 billion. USDA also will have authority for up to $4 billion in emergency loans.

The American Soybean Association (ASA) said thanks for $1.48 billion so the Army Corps of Engineers could improve locks and dams on the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, so soybeans can be shipped to the Gulf faster, and reduces the costs that farmers have to pay. ASA was also grateful for the legislation reauthorizing the EPA’s Pesticide Registration Improvement Act. Without that, crops could be decimated by insects and fungus. The latter will be part of $10 billion in funding that will be earmarked for the Environmental Protection Agency to assist with agriculture-related programs.

Related to that, the National Corn Growers Association expressed gratitude to Congress for funding the Aflatoxin Mitigation Center which works to end the threat of aflatoxin that prevents corn and corn-based products from being fed to livestock.

While the package was passed by the Democratic majority in the House, Rep. Rodney Davis, in his last voting opportunity in Congress, was one of just a couple dozen Republicans who supported it. For that, he received appreciation from agriculture, for his final vote. He spent 10 years on the Agriculture Committee representing Central Illinois farmers.

