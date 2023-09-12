As harvest gets underway, grain supplies are more plentiful, and prices for corn and soybeans will likely soften further, as they have been since earlier this year.

The financial picture on Corn Belt farms is painted with more browns than greens, compared to the past two years. That’s because of substantial changes in the global demand for U.S. crops that compete with lower-priced crop supply in South America.

The result will be lower income prospects for farmers.

David Oppedahl, ag economist for the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, published his Beige Book report for the Fed Governors’ meeting next week, warning of that.

Oppedahl wrote, “District farm income expectations for 2023 remained much lower than 2022 levels. However, reduced costs for some inputs, particularly fertilizers, boosted net income prospects for 2024. Drought concerns lessened overall, although hot weather toward the end of the period impaired development of a wide swath of Midwest crops. Corn, soybean, and wheat prices were down. Still, there were reports of a slowdown in exports as prices offered by other producers were more favorable on world markets.”

The crop price factor showed up in the monthly Purdue Ag Barometer, which reflects the concerns of farmers around the country. The Purdue ag economists reported, “When asked about top concerns for their farming operations in the next 12 months, producers continue to point to higher input prices and rising interest rates as their top 2 concerns. Even though crop prices significantly weakened this summer, 20% of producers ranked declining commodity prices as their number 3 concern.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also weighed in on the farm economy in a dearth of reports in the past week. And farm income was the initial focus, and what impact it has on the overall farm economy as farmers respond to those lower commodity prices.

The USDA ag economists reported, “The net farm income estimate for 2022 was $183 billion, and the 2023 forecast is $141.3 billion. The first factor driving farm income lower is smaller cash receipts, “The crop cash receipts are forecast to fall $11.2 billion and livestock receipts are forecast to fall $11.9 billion.

“Another factor squeezing farm income is the cost of inputs. Production expenses are forecast to increase $29.5 billion in 2023, which would lower net farm income because we subtract out expenses in the calculation of net income. Additionally, government payments are forecast to fall $2.9 billion.”

While farmers were building equity the past couple of years, the increased cash was used to grow their farm, and some also borrowed to do that. Subsequently, USDA reported, “Farm real estate debt is expected to reach $354.4 billion in 2023, and non-real estate debt is expected to increase to $165.7 billion in 2023, a 2.8% increase.”

In its “big picture” view, USDA says, “Although a growing share of lenders expect farm income and repayment rates to soften in the months ahead, agricultural credit conditions are likely to remain strong through 2023.”

Keep your fingers crossed for 2024.