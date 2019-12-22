Super Bowl python hunt ‘glorifies’ slaughter of snakes, should be canceled, PETA says

“We have great respect for these animals, but they must be removed to give native animals a chance at survival,” he said.

Committee members include Eric Silagy, Florida Power & Light’s CEO, and Jose Mas, the MasTec CEO who is an investor in the Inter Miami CF Stadium with David Beckham

In response to PETA’s complaint about the football made of python skin, Barreto reminded the committee members that footballs are made from cowhide, and that PETA doesn’t seem to think that is disrespectful to cows. He said the python football is a celebration of the beauty of the python, and a way to use the animal once it’s dead.

“We believe using a leftover python skin to create goods truly honors the snake that only had to be killed for the greater purpose of saving the native wildlife of the Everglades,” he said.

In an emailed response to questions, PETA’s Newkirk said she is concerned with the fate of captured animals during the Python Challenge, when amateurs and untrained hunters may not have the knowledge to kill a python humanely. In PETA’s opinion, the snakes should be killed using methods approved by the American Veterinary Medical Association, and by professionals who have proper training on those methods. “Not by any yahoo who wants to take a selfie,” she said.