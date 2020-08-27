Survey: Local governments see drastic COVID-19-related revenue drops

Many shops and businesses deemed nonessential were closed for months, resulting in fewer sales tax dollars. Illinoisans did not travel for work or leisure as they do in typical years, so governments did not collect money from motor fuel or hotel taxes. And state parks and other recreation sites were closed, which generated fewer permit fee collections.

“This is the part where COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, and it’s at this point where states like Illinois that have refused to maintain any level of fiscal sobriety for decades are caught flat-footed,” Sen. Chapin Rose, a Republican from Mahomet and one of his caucus’s budgeteers, said in an interview. “There’s nowhere to go, nowhere to run and no amount of tax increases possible to cover the losses.”

Government officials who “rush to raise taxes” will not help the economic situation” and “devastate the community,” he said.

Residents would be unable to afford a 30 percent hike in property taxes, Rose cited as an example, to compensate for lost revenues. Any significant increase of that tax would likely result in homeowners listing their houses but being unable to find a buyer. And, if that happened, “people would rightly come unglued,” he said.