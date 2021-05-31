Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin determined Jim Root won the election by 16 votes.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
Terry Theus, 31, was found slumped over in his van after it had veered off the road in the area of 17th and East Main streets, authorities say.
The city denied a Herald & Review Freedom of Information request for camera locations. The decision was reversed Friday.
Court documents reveal new details about a police chase and arrest of a man authorities say is a gang member.
The man escaped on foot with a quantity of cash from the till.
Police heard from a driver after responding to several shots-fired reports from witnesses.
Both are in jail after being booked on multiple weapons offenses.
Ever eat a corn dog on a stick at the restaurant where it was invented, then drive 45 minutes north to visit a 19-foot-tall fiberglass statue of Paul Bunyan holding a hot dog?
Police arrested a Wisconsin high school teacher after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a juvenile male student.
