Sydni Mulligan Performs in the 2021 Nationally-Televised Production of "Christmas at Belmont"

MOUNT ZION — Sydni Mulligan of Mount Zion, has joined nearly 650 Belmont University, located in Nashville, Tennessee, students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," set to air on PBS for the 19th straight holiday season.

This year's performance of "Christmas at Belmont" promises an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album. Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University's campus. "Christmas at Belmont" is underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.