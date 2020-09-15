Taco Bell adds new custom wine, Jalapeño Noir

After removing a number of items from its menu, Taco Bell is looking to add something different from its usual staples.

The fast-food restaurant announced it’ll be selling a new custom wine called Jalapeño Noir.

“The rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beet root in this silky limited-edition red wine,” the company stated in a release.

The wine will be available for purchase by the bottle starting Wednesday at Taco Bell locations in Canada. It will be sold for $25 Canadian, about $19 in U.S. dollars.

Taco Bell has been expanding its “Cantina” concept, selling margaritas and other boozy drinks since 2015, Food and Wine reported. It also released a beer in 2017.

Now they’ve partnered with Queenston Mile Vineyard to release a wine.