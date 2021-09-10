 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Jerseyville Jersey sinks Lincoln 32-16

Jerseyville Jersey put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lincoln 32-16 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Lincoln squared up on Clinton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Jerseyville Jersey drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News