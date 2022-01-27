Taped statements remain evidence in brutal series of Decatur home invasions

DECATUR — Byron D. Theus Jr. is going to have to face trial knowing the prosecution will be armed with taped statements he made about participating in a savage series of Decatur home invasions.

Theus, 22, had tried to get the statements thrown out on the basis his request for legal counsel was effectively denied while being questioned at Decatur police headquarters after the crimes occurred the night of Nov. 20, 2018.

The problem for Theus, however, was that he only made his request for an attorney to an empty interview room after Detective James Knierim had stepped outside for a moment. Speaking out loud, his voice was caught by the room’s video taping system but no officer was there at the time to hear it, and the interview had later continued with no attorney present.

Theus had earlier been told of his rights to be represented by a lawyer, but had not asked for one.

Ruling on the issue of how legitimate is a request that no police officer heard when it was made, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler said the taped interviews remain valid evidence. “I am going to find that the defendant did not unequivocally request counsel to a police officer,” said Geisler, speaking at a hearing Thursday. “So, at this stage, I am going to rule that the motion to suppress statements is denied in full…”

Defense attorney Monroe McWard had wanted the statements thrown out because a taped request for an attorney, even if not heard at the time, ought to stand as valid, he said.

Before making his ruling, Geisler wanted to know if there was any chance any policemen’s ears had heard Theus’s request for an attorney at the time he said it.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said she checked with Knierim, who confirmed no one was there to listen when he left the room briefly. “...His response was ‘No, he (Theus) was an adult, and I would not have asked anyone to monitor the room for me. I do sometimes do that for juveniles if I am stepping away…’”

Geisler scheduled Theus to stand trial May 16 on charges that include multiple counts of home invasion, armed robbery and inflicting aggravated battery involving great bodily harm.

Theus is accused of being part of a gang that terrorized, clubbed and beat victims in a series of three back-to-back home invasions. In one of them, police said a 10-year-old boy had a gun barrel shoved into his mouth and was threatened with being shot to death if his grandfather didn’t hand over money and goods.

Theus remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $810,000, meaning he would need to post a bond of $81,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

