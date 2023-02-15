DECATUR — Jaquires D. Boyd, the gunman who opened fire and sent three anglers fleeing in fear of their lives from the shore of Lake Decatur, has been sent to prison for five years.

Boyd, 19, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him admit the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In return, prosecutors agreed to drop, and Judge Jeffrey Geisler dismissed, two counts of attempted murder and three additional charges of the aggravated discharge of a gun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crime dates to the evening of May 31, 2022, when two men aged 19 and 20 and an 18-year-old woman were fishing in Nelson Park.

They were quoted as telling police they had been approached by a gunman, later identified as Boyd, who pulled a handgun from his waistband and announced: “I’ll shoot ya’ll, (expletive, expletive)”.

The anglers said they immediately began fleeing up the hill toward 22nd Street with Boyd in pursuit.

“(The 20-year-old victim) advised when he was near the guardrail at the intersection of Cantrell and 22nd Street, the man (Boyd) was trailing them and began firing the firearm approximately three times at them,” said Officer Clayton Zilz, who signed the affidavit.

The 20-year-old said he fled westbound on Cantrell Street, pursued by Boyd who followed him for two blocks before breaking off the chase. The other two victims had burst into the Wild Dog Saloon, 815 S. 22nd St., crying for help shortly after a woman working in the bar told police she had heard multiple gunshots.

The 20-year-old man told police he recognized Boyd as a man he knew by his nickname “TayTay” but neither he nor the other victims knew of any reason why they would be targeted.

Boyd, who had fled from arriving police patrols but was soon captured, claimed he had fired into the air in “self defense” but there was no evidence he had been threatened in any way.

A Macon County Sheriff's Office police dog Maco had backtracked the route Boyd had taken and sniffed out a 9mm handgun the defendant had tossed. Police also recovered spent bullet casings from the area of the shooting.

Police also noted that Boyd was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting after serving eight months in a youth detention center following a conviction for residential burglary.

The defendant said little at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing and replied “Yes, sir,” when the judge asked him if he understood the terms of his plea deal. The charge he pleaded to is a Class 1 felony which carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

Geisler told Boyd he will get credit toward his sentence for the time spent in custody since his arrest, but the remainder of the five years would have to be served at 85%.

