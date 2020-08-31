The Bears sign a running back — but it isn't Leonard Fournette, who is now available.

"At the end of the day, we feel (like) the skill sets of the guys that we have (can replace Fournette), and really that's what led to the decision," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told Jacksonville media. "And I wanted to make sure we had the best look of, 'Hey, what's going on right now?' That's the best indication of what we're going to be able to get when we start this season, and I just feel that was the best — is what's best for our team.

"My question was, can we get any value? And we couldn't get any. So, fifth-(rounder), sixth-(rounder), we couldn't get anything."

Jacksonville had nine top-10 picks in the 2010s and now pass rusher Josh Allen, the No. 7 pick in 2019, is the only one remaining. The Jaguars have been skewered for sticking with Blake Bortles at quarterback in 2017 when they selected Fournette and passed over Mahomes and Watson. The best top-10 pick the Jaguars had was cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2016, but he became disgruntled and was traded to the Rams last season.

Fournette is subject to waivers, but if Jacksonville general manager Dave Caldwell couldn't get a late-round pick for him, it might be surprising if he's claimed with a base salary of $4.1 million. If Fournette clears waivers at 3 p.m. Tuesday, he will become a free agent.