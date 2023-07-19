THE BOX Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On July 20, 1976, Hank Aaron hit his 755th and last home run. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular SUV smashes into Decatur home Sunday Driver injured but home's occupant emerged unhurt. House too badly damaged to be livable. Vehicle crashes into Woodcrest apartment in Decatur A vehicle crashed into an apartment building at 3868 Camelot Drive in north Decatur on Saturday. Entire Shelby County Dive Team resigns amid spat with county board member One by one, every member of the Shelby County Dive Team resigned at a raucous county board meeting Tuesday evening after failing to secure the… Tension picks up as Shelby County Dive Team barred from responding to weekend calls New dispute over rescue calls having to be handled by divers from neighboring county prompts safety concerns. CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”