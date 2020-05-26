The General Assembly adjourned its special pandemic session in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed. (copy)

Republicans voiced opposition to the budget, which deputy House GOP leader Tom Demmer of Dixon described as being “balanced on a wing and a prayer.”

Chicago casino

Legislation that changes the tax structure of a potential Chicago casino could put the city closer than ever to finally landing a gambling emporium. The casino is seen as a key funder of the state’s $45 billion capital plan, passed last year, but the initial tax setup was deemed by a consultant as “onerous” and one that would keep investors at bay. Mayor Lori Lightfoot lobbied for more favorable rates, and she got them this time after falling short in the General Assembly’s fall veto session.

Workers’ compensation

Lawmakers approved a measure that would allow workers considered “essential” under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order who contract the new coronavirus to qualify for workers’ compensation benefits with the assumption that the virus was contracted on the job. Employers could contest the claims by showing evidence an employee contracted the virus somewhere other than the workplace or that the employer was following state and federal public health guidelines.

Mail-in ballots