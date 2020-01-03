The latest building permits for Macon County (neighbors copy)

Projects in Decatur
2663 Glen Briar Place, $44,000, owner and contractor is Corey ans Sylvia Walker, fire restoration
1530 W. Grand Ave., $4,000, owner is Shelly Patterson, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, replace water heater, new tub, replace toilet
3696 N. Greenswitch Road, $15,000, owner and contractor is Shane and Svend McDermith, metal stud wall with cdx plywood cover with metal to divide bays and building
741 S. Jackson St., $4,100, owner and contractor is Josephine Hicks, shed
2880 N. Oakland Ave., $2,600, owner and contractor is Port Royal, wood ramp
320 S. 19th ST., $10,093, owner is William and Cozetta Mabon, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, foundation jack brace and water heater repair, basement wall-front porch, demolish deck, replace deck joist, replace porch floor with treated deck lumber
Demolitions
305 W. Burtschi Court, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is AJ Custom Contraacting, house
1035 N. Church St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, house
1335 N. Church St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
1004 N. College St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Anderson Backhoe Service, house
630 E. Decatur St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
1721 N. Edward St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, house
616 S. Jackson St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, house
1545 N. Taylor Ave., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
1384 N. Union St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, house
1186 E. Walnut St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records