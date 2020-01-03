The latest building permits for Macon County (neighbors copy)
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County (neighbors copy)

Projects in Decatur

2663 Glen Briar Place, $44,000, owner and contractor is Corey ans Sylvia Walker, fire restoration

1530 W. Grand Ave., $4,000, owner is Shelly Patterson, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, replace water heater, new tub, replace toilet

3696 N. Greenswitch Road, $15,000, owner and contractor is Shane and Svend McDermith, metal stud wall with cdx plywood cover with metal to divide bays and building

741 S. Jackson St., $4,100, owner and contractor is Josephine Hicks, shed

2880 N. Oakland Ave., $2,600, owner and contractor is Port Royal, wood ramp

320 S. 19th ST., $10,093, owner is William and Cozetta Mabon, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, foundation jack brace and water heater repair, basement wall-front porch, demolish deck, replace deck joist, replace porch floor with treated deck lumber

Demolitions

305 W. Burtschi Court, owner is city of Decatur, contractor is AJ Custom Contraacting, house

1035 N. Church St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, house

1335 N. Church St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

1004 N. College St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Anderson Backhoe Service, house

630 E. Decatur St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

1721 N. Edward St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, house

616 S. Jackson St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Clancy Coleman Excavating, house

1545 N. Taylor Ave., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

1384 N. Union St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, house

1186 E. Walnut St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

