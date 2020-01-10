The latest building permits for Macon County (neighbors copy)

Projects in Decatur
355 W. Mound Road, $952,154, owner is Target Corp., contractor is Poettker Construction Co., decor update, new fitting room partitions, replace cafe with beverage bar and snack bar
Demolitions
4085 N. Cowgill Ave., owner and contractor is Joseph Watson, house
275 E. Pershing Road, owner and contractor is Club Car Wash Operating LLC, car wash building
2050 N. Union St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is AJ Custom Contracting, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records