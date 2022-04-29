The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2797 S. Deerpath Park Drive, $5,600, owner is Chris and Malinda Hopkins, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
941 W. Division St., $6,000, owner is Paul Walker, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., house roof replacement
3065 E. Division St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Chad Hilligoss, roof replacement
705 E. Eldorado St., $650,500, owner is Specialty Construct, contractor is Reed Sullivan, interior remodel for new lab
95 Fairies Park, $12,320, owner is David Cox, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
441 W. Hay St., $450,000, owner and contractor is Thomas Kenney, renovation of Suite 102 of 441 W. Hay Property across from DMH main campus
828 Haynes Drive, $132,90, owner is Dean Webb, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roofing
58 Hillcrest Way, $80,875, owner is Michael Cristy, contractor is Power Home Solar, 22 roof mounted solar modules
2285 E. Johns Ave., $4,833, owner is Charles Wade, contractori s Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3792 E. L and A Industrial Drive, $60,000, owner is Phil Flaugher Properties, contractor is King Lar Roofing, replacing roof with new and full adhered EPDM roofing system
5557 E. Melwood Ave., $2,600, owner is Paul Thevenof, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement - detached garage only
2880 N. Monroe St., $8,000, owner is Thomas Downing, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, signage
54 Nolen Drive, $3,037, owner is Amy Richards, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, tear off and install asphalt shingles
1388 W. Oak Park Drive, $11,940, owner is Marilyn Houchins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2940 S. Olympia Drive, $12,150, owner is Harvey Mark Getty, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roofing
929 S. Pine Hill Drive, $58,737, owner is Rebecca Adwell, contractor is Marc Jones Construction dba Sunpor Solar, roof mounted solar panels
1515 W. Ravina Park Road, $2,400, owner and contractor is Mike Doyle, install carport
840 W. Sarah Drive, $2,555, owner is Jeremy Ruderman, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1964 S. Taylorville Road, $5,142, owner and contractor is Rachel Weerts, privacy fence
2710 W. Water St., $75,000, owner and contractor Romano Limited, new retention pond and storage building
966 W. William St., $40,000, owner is Porcia Wilder, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., roof replacement
1069 E. William St., $3,000, owner is Derimus Clark, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., tear of and replace half of house roofing system
1875 E. Winnetka Ave., $12,415, owner is Gary Lee, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roofing
2557 S. 34th St., $150,000, owner is Crystal Robinson, contractor id J.J. Swartz, Co., fire restoration
3730 N. Betzer Ave., $35,000, owner and contractor is Ariel Stouder o.b.o. Dish Wireless, telecommunications equipment installation on existing tower
17 Greenridge Drive, $1,200 owner and contractor is Teresa Hunt, vinyl fence
120 Harvard Square, $5,000, owner is The Choice Group, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
28 Homewood Fishing Club, $9,800, owner is Bill Russel, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof
2195 W. Macon St., $9,300, owner is Myra Sepich, contractor is Topline General Construction, roof and shed replacement
141 W. Main St., $5,00, owner is Macon County Development, contractor is Promax Construction, replace rear section roof on building
68 Maple Court, $3,980, owner is Jeannie Benedict, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
935 W. Marietta St., $6,200, owner is Smallplex Investments, Inc., contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4653 N. Nicklaus Court, $9,395, owner is Christ Cutler, contractor is contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4684 N. Nicklaus Court, $7,865, owner is Dan Watkins, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
450 Park Lane Court, $11,300, owner is Bryce Thiele, contractor is Matthew Morgan, replacing deck
1865 E. Prairie Ave., $5,000, owner is Bryan Hicks, contractor is JDZ Roofing CO., replacement of roofing system
2312 Ramsey Drive, $8,390, owner is Chris McAfee, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
268 Southmoreland Place, $95,000, owner and contractor is Decatur YMCA, new pavilion for camp
2238 N. Water St., $4,570, owner is Rosemary Leake, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4175 N. Water St., $440,000, owner is James Construction, contractor is Brandon Orth, foundation only. Construction of Shell and White Box work for upcoming mattress firm
1434 E. Whitmer St., $3,200, owner and contractor is Larry Atwood, repair block wall
3737 E. US Route 36, $174,603, owner and contractor is Tick Tock Energy, Inc., installation of a roof mounted solar array
1625 S. 44th St., $7,400, owner is Jim Wilderman, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
305 W. Macon St., $28,616, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of building, removal of debris, and backfill
1087 E. North St., $25,910, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., Filter rows to City code plus all scrub brush removed
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.