The more the merrier: Volunteers make quick work of stocking Moweaqua Foods' shelves

MOWEAQUA — It’s just a little grocery store. But for many, it is a life line, especially during these difficult times.
Because Tim Smith and his staff at Moweaqua Foods have meant so much to the community, members of the community came together to help him.
Keeping their social distance, the town’s librarian, a teacher and a volunteer firefighter were among a handful of people restocking shelves early Monday morning after a semitruck arrived with needed food and supplies.
The job took only a couple of hours. “But I appreciate that,” Smith said. “That helps us.”
The store has eight short aisles and a freezer section filled with necessities. Smith said he understands the importance of the business.
“We are trying so hard to keep them supplied with their groceries,” he said about his customers. “And we appreciate them.”
Volunteer firefighter Will Stryker was an employee at the local store for seven years. He is now a design engineer. Like many, Stryker is working remotely from home during the coronavirus quarantine.
“When I left I told him, ‘If you need any help, I’d be happy to come back’,” Stryker said. “Because they did so much for me, it’s only right to give back.”
Todd Rork is a Central A&M High School math teacher and coach. He is also seen throughout Central Illinois at festivals and other events selling his Rork’s Pork barbecue sandwiches. Many of the supplies he gets for the sandwich business come from Moweaqua Foods.
“They provide some stability for our community,” Rork said about the grocery store. “If I can do anything to help with that, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
This is the second delivery day in which volunteers were part of the crew. Librarian Fran Lower was able to convince a few students to unpack and sort the new stock during the previous delivery. “Wouldn’t it look good on your college application,” she said as a means of encouraging participation.
Fran Lower was also able to talk her husband, Roger, into stocking shelves. A lifelong resident, Roger Lower was a store employee during his teenage years. “It was my high school job when Darryll Beaman owned the store,” he said. “So I wanted to help.”
The volunteers all seemed happy to help, but still needed directions. Mark Brown works part-time at the grocery store stocking the shelves when needed. “Everything goes quicker,” he said about the extra help. “I just as soon get in and out of here.”
Tyler McLain is a regular employee and recognized the importance of the volunteers. He joined the group shortly after the 5 a.m. meeting time on Monday. “If they weren’t here, we would have been here until noon,” he said. “The outpouring of the community has been amazing.”
The goal is to have the shelves stocked with all of the available products before the store opens at 7 a.m. When the work wasn’t finished after the delivery last week, the employees heard from their customers. “Three of us were here until 11 (a.m.),” said Ron Denton. “People were complaining.”
Although the grocery store has been more active, much of the additional revenue has been going to pay the employees for extra hours or overtime. The product vendors have also raised their prices in recent weeks. Smith said he refuses to do the same to his customers.
The latest delivery filled many of the shelves. But Smith was still disappointed the latest delivery didn't include popular items, such as the coveted toilet paper, eggs and flour.
“I’m still hunting for stuff to stock the shelves,” he said. “We want to make sure we’ve got it if they need it.”
