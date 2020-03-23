The more the merrier: Volunteers make quick work of stocking Moweaqua Foods' shelves

The volunteers all seemed happy to help, but still needed directions. Mark Brown works part-time at the grocery store stocking the shelves when needed. “Everything goes quicker,” he said about the extra help. “I just as soon get in and out of here.”

Tyler McLain is a regular employee and recognized the importance of the volunteers. He joined the group shortly after the 5 a.m. meeting time on Monday. “If they weren’t here, we would have been here until noon,” he said. “The outpouring of the community has been amazing.”

The goal is to have the shelves stocked with all of the available products before the store opens at 7 a.m. When the work wasn’t finished after the delivery last week, the employees heard from their customers. “Three of us were here until 11 (a.m.),” said Ron Denton. “People were complaining.”

Although the grocery store has been more active, much of the additional revenue has been going to pay the employees for extra hours or overtime. The product vendors have also raised their prices in recent weeks. Smith said he refuses to do the same to his customers.

The latest delivery filled many of the shelves. But Smith was still disappointed the latest delivery didn't include popular items, such as the coveted toilet paper, eggs and flour.