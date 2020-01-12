The story behind the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce's 90-year-old scissors ✂️

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — Although the organization's staff has changed throughout the decades, one thing has remained constant in 87 years of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses and developments.

“The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be more excited to be here and celebrate this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said chamber President Mirinda Rothrock during one such event. “We are so proud to use the scissors for the ribbon-cutting that have been used since the 1930s. And we are so pleased to use them again.”

The chamber president and the mayor, if available, will then cut small snips in the satin ribbons, before the business owner or manager uses the scissors to make the final, full cut. The same ornate scissors are used each time.

For nearly 130 years, welcoming a new enterprise has been important to the chamber in building relationships. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies not only highlight the business, but also introduces it to the community.

“A business, new or old with new products and services, we want to be there and help them celebrate,” Rothrock said.