The story behind the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce's 90-year-old scissors ✂️

DECATUR — Although the organization's staff has changed throughout the decades, one thing has remained constant in 87 years of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses and developments.
“The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be more excited to be here and celebrate this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said chamber President Mirinda Rothrock during one such event. “We are so proud to use the scissors for the ribbon-cutting that have been used since the 1930s. And we are so pleased to use them again.”
The chamber president and the mayor, if available, will then cut small snips in the satin ribbons, before the business owner or manager uses the scissors to make the final, full cut. The same ornate scissors are used each time.
For nearly 130 years, welcoming a new enterprise has been important to the chamber in building relationships. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies not only highlight the business, but also introduces it to the community.
“A business, new or old with new products and services, we want to be there and help them celebrate,” Rothrock said.
Unlike other cities who use large, attention-grabbing scissors, the chamber continues to use the delicate shears because of the rich history they have. Throughout the years, the scissors have also been transported via an equally elaborate box.
“They may use the big scissors or tie a ribbon around them," Rothrock said about other ribbon-cutting ceremonies organizers. "But we use our scissors because it brings it back to tradition.”
You have free articles remaining.
The German-made scissors were purchased from Reich Bros., a Decatur jewelry store. The scissors were first known to be used on Oct. 18, 1933, to open the North Main Street subway under the Wabash Railroad tracks.
The chamber began keeping a full record after the scissors were used on Oct. 3, 1955, when Illinois Gov. William G. Stratton cut the ribbon opening U.S. 36 and the A.E. Staley Bridge over Lake Decatur.
Because of their celebrity status, the scissors are kept tucked safely away in the chamber office.
They have not only been in the hands of chamber presidents. Two U.S. senators, Illinois governors, local lawmakers, mayors and business leaders have also snipped a few ribbons throughout the years.
Traditions are important to the chamber and for several members of the community. According to Rothrock, even the care of the scissors dates back several decades.
“We’ve been told they have never been sharpened either, for good luck,” she said.
Decatur Village Mall 1999-2008
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR