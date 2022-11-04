There's still time to vote early in Macon County

DECATUR — It's not too late to vote early.

Extended early voting office hours are in place at the Macon County Building through Monday.

The county clerk's office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The election includes a variety of federal, state and county races.

Voters interested in seeing what their personal ballot will look like ahead of Election Day can visit the Macon County building and request a sample ballot. Sample ballots will show voters all the candidates and races they can vote for, County Clerk Josh Tanner said.

Tanner said early voters utilizing the county’s ballot dropbox, located outside the county building, should be sure to follow proper protocol to ensure their ballots are counted. Dropbox ballots should be completed as if they were to be mailed, just without postage, and only then should be placed in the dropbox. Ballots placed in the box with no identifying information cannot be counted.

Voters can find more information about voting and Election Day on the county website.