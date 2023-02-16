DECATUR — The last of three gunmen caught-up in what police described as a gang-related shoot-out outside a Decatur bar has been sentenced.

Deyondre L. Weaver, 19, was sent to prison for two years after taking a plea deal where he admitted a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The shoot-out had taken place in the early hours of May 6, 2022, in a parking lot near the Lock, Stock & Barrel bar. Weaver was arrested by Decatur police detectives after being discharged from Decatur Memorial Hospital where he had been treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Two other people had also suffered wounds, according to police, and one of them had sustained injuries described as critical.

Weaver appeared Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court and, after passing sentence, Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss two further charges of the aggravated discharge of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from police described Weaver coming to the aid of a female family member who had been at the bar and feared violence was about to break out.

The confrontation in a parking lot next to the bar had been captured on surveillance video and showed Weaver taking cover behind the female’s car while exchanging fire with other gunmen. The woman is then seen pulling off her shirt so Weaver can use it to wrap his bleeding hand wound.

“Weaver described this incident (the gunfire) as most likely occurring due to the ongoing South Side (a gang known as the Moes) versus the East Side (gang feud),” said Detective Scott Marquis, who signed the affidavit.

“Weaver admits to previously associating with friends who identify as South Side and believes this is the likely cause of this incident.”

Keron K. Jones, 19, another gunman involved, had also been sentenced Tuesday and received a nine year prison term from Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith after pleading guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm as part of another plea deal.

And a third gunman, 36-year-old Zionteridy D. Manns was given a five year prison sentence by Geisler when he appeared in court Jan. 18 and pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Manns originally been charged with two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm, but Geisler found him not guilty of those charges after a bench trial on Dec. 5.

Geisler had accepted the argument of defense attorney Susan Moorehead that Manns shot back in self-defense during the gun battle.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand