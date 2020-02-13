This week’s best bets
This week’s best bets

syrup2
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Maple Syrup Program, 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.  

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

"39 Steps," 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.  

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Breakfast with a keeper, 8:30 a.m., Scovill Zoo. $15. Ages 5 and older.

