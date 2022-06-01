THUMBS UP! To Bruce Logan and Michael Tarczan. The duo was standing guard at Graceland Cemetery during Memorial Day weekend. Flags around the cemetery's Korean War Memorial have been stolen, prompting Logan to decide to stand guard, and Tarczan joined him. The pair caught a man trying to steal a full-size flag from the more than 170 that form the Avenue of Flags tribute at the cemetery. All donated by veterans' families and used during funerals, their poles each bear the name of the deceased service person. They are only flown each Memorial Day weekend.

THUMBS DOWN! To social media morons. There is a vocal social media presence of pop culture guardians to whom race is a deciding factor. Moses Ingram on the Disney+ program “Obi-Wan” is the latest victim of these misguided guardians. The mob factor has driven other actresses of color away from social media. It’s art. They’re fictional characters. Yes, women of color can have key roles in science fiction (a genre that’s traditionally stretched the possibilities of gender, race, bodies and roles). Yes, Santa Claus can be Black. So can Uncle Sam. There’s no harm done. Is this really one of the things over which we need to argue? Seems like a waste of time.

THUMBS UP! To Splash Cove. The Decatur water park is again welcoming crowds at Overlook Adventure Park. We expect park-goers will appreciate the park in the same fashion they did last year. And if you want to earn some cash, lifeguards are being hired.

THUMBS UP! To the launching of another water park. The Splash Pad has opened in Mount Zion's Fletcher Park. Grassroots fundraising efforts began in 2013. Designed to look like elements of nature with a prairie setting, the recreational water park includes more than 25 features operated by touchpad and sensors. Visitors can get wet through various sprayers, misters and a dump bucket.

THUMBS DOWN! To speeding on North Water Street. Too many Decatur main roads have drivers treating them like speedways. North Water is particularly problematic. To prove the point, an 18-year-old driver was clocked at 68 mph in a 35 mph zone. There even was (and is) a radar device positioned in front of St. Teresa High School that the driver ignored. Let's make more of an effort to get a little closer to posted speed limits.

