Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
TIC TAC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning in Calvary Cemetery.
Coffee shop will be part of new development on former Hometown Buffet site.
Police said flames were so high they melted the siding off a house.
Police said her Decatur home was hit by nearby gunfire coming from the street on Thursday.
Decatur woman who arranged to sell iPhone gets punched in the head.