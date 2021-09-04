Time and talents: Union volunteers offer vital support to local non-profits

While unions are the leading voice for workers in the workplace, their members also volunteer their time and talents to make their hometowns a better place to live, work and play.

Local non-profit groups are among the thankful recipients. The Herald & Review asked the leaders of these organizations to share stories about some of the ways local unions have assisted them with their missions.

We are fortunate to have groups in Decatur whose members step up to volunteer their time and talents for worthwhile projects in our community.

The Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has partnered with the local building and construction trades to complete several of these necessary improvements.

We worked to bring a national softball tournament to Rotary Park a few years ago and desperately needed to find a way to build covers over all ten dugouts. The Decatur Park District provided the materials, and the trade groups donated all their time and expertise. Working together we got the job done just in time for the first pitch. It was an important project that would not have been completed without their hard work.

During Decatur’s inaugural Smoking Kansas City BBQ Festival, the trades stepped up again to not only sponsor the event, but they also provided the manpower to build the VIP area and beverage stations.

The IBEW Local 146 also works with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to install and take down all the festive downtown lighting for the holidays. Apprentices donate their time to make our downtown beautiful during this special season.

During Christmas 2020, their generosity helped us bring the Transfer House to life for Santa and all the families that came for a visit.

Now we are partnering with all the building and construction trades to remodel the interior of the Transfer House. It has been a challenge working within the guidelines put in place during the pandemic, but these dedicated volunteers have managed to get this project off the ground.

These are just a few examples that show why we are so grateful for the volunteers who give back so much to our community. We are thankful for their continued support of our projects.

Teri Hammel, executive director, Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Macon County CASA has received a great amount of support from the local unions across the years. We’re thrilled at the chance to highlight several of the more recent instances of union support as CASA advocates for the community’s foster children who have been abused or neglected.

For the past five years, Macon County CASA has been chosen as one of many local organizations to receive a grant on Labor Day from the We Are One Community Group. The checks are presented each year at the Annual Community Labor Celebration at Fairview Park. The financial gift is a blessing, but the recognition of our work in front of hundreds of local union workers is even greater. We have volunteer support directly from these events each year.

In September of 2018, the IBEW Local 146 chose Macon County CASA to be the recipients of the WAND 3 Degree Challenge. By being the union’s choice, CASA was provided with advertising on WAND throughout the month to help continue our efforts to share our mission and advocacy with the community. Because so much of our work is done through community volunteers, this recognition and air time is vital to help us expand.

Finally, the Decatur Firefighters Local 505 chose CASA to provide their time and energy Christmas 2020. They chose 50 of our local foster children assigned to CASA, and with lists of sizes and wants/needs, the Local 505 firefighters, shopped and purchased many gifts for each child. CASA chose 50 of our children who were in the most desperate situations — newer foster homes, very little support, and more. Our CASA kiddos, CASA volunteers, CASA staff all felt very fortunate that our kids were the recipients of such kind hearts during the holidays.

Julia Roundtree Livingston, executive director, Macon County CASA

Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity has had quite a bit of help from several of the major unions helping us with our last house builds. The carpenter union found us a guy to assist in the oversight of the build, and the plumbers and other unions were also involved in the process.

A lot of this cooperation came through working with District 61 and the vocational building class starting back up. It was working with the students that the unions really helped us out.

Edward D. Smith, executive director, Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly has been working closely with Baby TALK leadership to determine building material and labor needs to assemble baby play platforms, climbing structures, toddler pull up bars and tricycle ramps for the four playgrounds at our new facility. We are so grateful for their guidance as we complete these important outdoor spaces that will be accessible not only for enrolled Baby TALK families but also the community at large when we host special events.

Kim Mangan, vice president, board of directors, Baby TALK

