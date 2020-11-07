Titans, Bears eager to snap 2-game skids after strong starts

The Titans know they must start faster. They trailed Pittsburgh 14-0 before losing for the first time this season and fell behind last week 10-0 after Tannehill was intercepted in the end zone. The Titans lost 31-20 to Cincinnati, and Tannehill says those slow starts are keeping them from putting pressure on defenses.

“It’s going to be really important for us to go out, play well early in the game and put points on the board," Tannehill said. “That way we’re not putting ourselves in a bad situation as it gets down in the second half.”

LINED UP

The Bears could be missing four starters on the offensive line, with right tackle Bobby Massie (knee) placed on injured reserve after being hurt against New Orleans. Center Cody Whitehair (calf) was sidelined for last week’s game against New Orleans and left guard James Daniels (pectoral) is likely out for the rest of the season after being hurt Week 5 against Tampa Bay.

Right guard Germain Ifedi was activated Friday off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Depth also is an issue with Jason Spriggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list and center Sam Mustipher (knee) out. Spriggs took over for Massie, and Mustipher made his first career start last week.

THERE GOES HENRY