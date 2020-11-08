Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17

Once he picked up the ball, King said he knew he had to score. It was the third defensive TD of his career.

“I knew I had a short week of getting this down and not letting it be a distraction and using it as motivation knowing I have to get this done to go out there and play and have my teammates trust me while I’m out there,” said King, who studied his new playbook and met with his new team virtually from his hotel room.

The Bears (5-4) came in trailing Green Bay in the NFC North dealing with their own injuries and COVID-19 issues. Chicago lost its third straight despite the defense coming up with three sacks and holding the NFL's fifth-best offense averaging 407 yards a game to a season-low 228.

“When you’re sitting 5-1, to be 5-4, it hurts,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “But now we’ve got to make sure, whatever those issues are, we just at some point in time get this thing back on track.”

Tennessee came in as the NFL's worst on third downs by a big margin, but stopped the Bears on their first nine third downs. The Titans also were among the NFL's worst sacking the quarterback, and they sacked Foles three times. They recovered two fumbles.