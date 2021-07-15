Tags
For the first time in Illinois, cannabis smokers will be able to legally light up in public Saturday in a lounge specifically built for that purpose.
KPS and Tate & Lyle say new company will be good news for investment and growth prospects.
Police are releasing details about a shooting that killed one resident Sunday morning in Decatur.
Phillip Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was arrested on preliminary charges of homicide, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Q: I’m getting married in a year, but I’m starting the preparations now. I’m at a loss how to handle walking down the aisle. I have a dad and a bonusdad I love. Although they get along great, I think it will really upset my dad if I ask them both to walk with me. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. What’s good ex-etiquette?
After a monthslong decline in cases from fall and spring peaks, the rate of new daily cases is up in the west-central and southern regions of Illinois, as well as the Metro East region near St. Louis.
Police are appealing for information as they investigate the latest Decatur gun death.
The man had approached the woman wanting to talk about damaging her phone, then attacked her, police said.
The $1.7 billion deal includes corn wet mills in Decatur.
Dear Mary: I'm a few months from my Medicare birthday, when I'll turn 65. I have had a high-deductible health savings account qualified insura…
