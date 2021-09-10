Tolono Unity takes down Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21

Tolono Unity left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
Tolono Unity breathed fire ahead of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 49-21 as the fourth quarter started.
The Rockets registered a 35-14 advantage at halftime over the Grey Ghosts.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rockets and the Grey Ghosts settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
