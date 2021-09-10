 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity takes down Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21

Tolono Unity left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 55-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Tolono Unity breathed fire ahead of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 49-21 as the fourth quarter started.

The Rockets registered a 35-14 advantage at halftime over the Grey Ghosts.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rockets and the Grey Ghosts settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

In recent action on August 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

