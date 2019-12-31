The final year of the decade was an exciting one in Decatur-area sports, with multiple state appearances and state titles, big college signings and memorable games. It also included tragedy, and strength shown in the face of it.
Here are the H&R's top 10 sports stories of 2019, from 10 to 1.
10. Mount Zion softball returns to state
With much of the same group returning as last year's state team, Mount Zion softball had a target on its back, but that didn't slow the Braves at all. They won 25 games in the regular season, then again led by two-time H&R Macon County Player of the Year Dayna Kennedy, blasted through the postseason on their way to a third-place finish.
9. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles wins three golds
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles had an incredible sophomore season in 2018, winning four medals, including second-place finishes in the high jump and two hurdles events. As a junior in 2019, she topped it, changing those seconds into firsts and again winning four medals at state to run her medal total to 11 with a season still to go. Following the season, Nettles committed to run track at the University of Iowa.
8. Illinois' Bobby Roundtree suffers spinal injury
Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree appeared headed for an NFL career after recording 7.5 sacks for the Illini as a sophomore in 2018, but suffered a severe spinal injury during a swimming accident on May 18 near his home of Largo, Fla. Following the injury, Illinois coaches, fans and players rallied around Roundtree, who has been rehabbing at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago since June and will return to the Illinois campus in January.
7. Decatur's D1 football pipeline
It was a big year for Decatur-area football players, with three from Decatur — St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright, MacArthur's AJ Lawson and Jeffery Wells — and Shelbyville's Kentrell Beck — all committing to Division I schools. Where Wright would end up was the talk of Decatur until the 2018 H&R Macon County Player of the Year chose Kansas State in April. A couple months later, before the start of his senior season, Lawson committed to Iowa, and following the season, Wells committed to Southern Illinois University, and Beck committed to Western Michigan.
6. Mount Zion vs. MacArthur
It's not often that much-anticipated games live up to the hype, but the Class 5A first-round playoff matchup between Mount Zion and MacArthur did that and more. The teams hadn't met since 1994, and MacArthur had won all three of the previous matchups. But Mount Zion stopped MacArthur on a two-point conversion and won a back-and-forth thriller in overtime to keep its undefeated record and advance to the second round. Following the game, with MacArthur quarterback Deyon Jackson laying on the ground after a brilliant performance, Mount Zion players approached him and shook his hand in a show of sportsmanship fitting for such a great game.
5. Illinois' improbable run to the Redbox Bowl
Illinois was 2-4 and it appeared the Lovie Smith experiment had failed miserably as the Illini prepared to host a 6-0 Wisconsin team that had national title hopes. Both teams' fate changed in that Oct. 20 game, with James McCourt's field goal giving the Illini a 24-23 win against the No. 6-ranked team. Illinois went on to win its next three, including an improbable comeback win against Michigan State to qualify for its first bowl game — the Redbox Bowl — since 2014.
4. Forsyth Classic goes out on a high note
The longest-running Symetra Tour event was held for the 35th and final year in June, and the Decatur/Forsyth communities — along with the tour and those who had been part of the tournament through the years — sent it out in style. The final Forsyth Classic — it was known as several names through the years — featured everything that had been great about the tournament through its run in Decatur: Great golf and community support.
3. St. Teresa wins first volleyball state title in Macon County history
The 2019 St. Teresa volleyball had big shoes to fill after the 2018 team finished third in Class 1A. But the Bulldogs managed to top it, winning the first state volleyball title in Macon County history, and doing it in Class 2A. Coached by two-time Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year Brad Dalton, the Bulldogs' roster was led by a talented group of seniors, including setter and Macon County Player of the Year Lexie Huck, outside hitter Abby Robinson and setter Cami Lobb. The team featured five players on the All-Macon County First Team — Huck, Robinson, outside hitter Valerie Nutakor, middle hitter Addison Newbon and libero Grace Buxton — and navigated a tough schedule with a 37-5 overall record, including a 14-game winning streak to cap off the season.
2. Trevor Higgins, Pana community show strength following tragic death of coach's son
Pana head coach Trevor Higgins and the entire Pana community were stunned when Higgins' 4-year-old son Evan died tragically in July. The Pana community, and surrounding communities as well, came to comfort the Higgins family in their time of need. No one would have blamed Higgins had he stepped away from coaching the Panthers football team. And though it wasn't easy, Higgins — with the support of his coaching staff and players — did what he always does: Led Pana to another outstanding season. The Panthers went 10-2 and advanced to the Class 2A playoff quarterfinals. After the season, Higgins announced he'd be awarding two $500 scholarships to Pana football players in Evan's name.
1. Central A&M dominates
After making it two steps away from state in football and one away in basketball in 2018, Central A&M broke through in a big way in 2019 to become the top story of the year. In basketball, the Raiders won the Central Illinois Conference title, blew through the postseason and finished third at the Class 1A state tournament behind H&R Area Player of the Year Connor Heaton. Then, in football, the Raiders marched through the regular season undefeated and made it all the way to the state title game, finishing second, with Jacob Paradee taking Area Player of the Year honors.