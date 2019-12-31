Top 10 sports stories of 2019

1. Central A&M dominates

After making it two steps away from state in football and one away in basketball in 2018, Central A&M broke through in a big way in 2019 to become the top story of the year. In basketball, the Raiders won the Central Illinois Conference title, blew through the postseason and finished third at the Class 1A state tournament behind H&R Area Player of the Year Connor Heaton. Then, in football, the Raiders marched through the regular season undefeated and made it all the way to the state title game, finishing second, with Jacob Paradee taking Area Player of the Year honors.