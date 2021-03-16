 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic to be slowed along portion of Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday for guardrail work
0 comments
top story

Traffic to be slowed along portion of Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday for guardrail work

DECATUR — Guardrail repair work will cause the closure of the outside eastbound lane of Lake Shore Drive.

City crews will work in the area at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone driving in the area is encouraged to use caution and should expect delays though the work zone.

PHOTOS: Teacher selfies for back to classroom

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News