Decatur Park District: 'Airport is still operating,' taking coronavirus precautions

United Airlines did not respond to questions from the Herald & Review on Wednesday afternoon about specific passenger totals to Decatur. However, Misner said they have noticed a drop-off.

"The trend last week was we were seeing folks coming home from Chicago and not outbound," she said. "We continue to see a decline in ridership."

Said Airport Director Tim Wright, on Wednesday afternoon: "We've had a couple cancellations, but as for today the flights are on schedule. Yesterday a couple were canceled and some of those may not have passengers."

Also Wednesday, Decatur officials underscored the ongoing the cleaning program in place. The airport is following precautions set by Center for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines. Wright said routine cleaning on all surfaces is done frequently in the airport's holding area after each flight. Transportation Security Administration staff are required to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Department of Homeland Security.

"They're the ones interacting most with passengers," Wright said.