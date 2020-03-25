You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur Park District: 'Airport is still operating,' taking coronavirus precautions
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Decatur Park District: 'Airport is still operating,' taking coronavirus precautions

DOMINANT United_Flight 4 03.06.20.JPG (copy)

A 50-passenger jet flies over Lake Decatur on March 6. Decatur Airport officials say they're taking steps to combat the coronavirus. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The number of passengers flying in and out of Decatur Airport has been dropping amid the coronavirus outbreak, but there are no plans to stop service, officials said Wednesday. 

"That's one message we want people to know with all these closures," said Karalee Misner, an airport spokeswoman. "The airport is still operating until we aren't able to because of mandates."​

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a "stay at home" order Friday to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The move followed school closures and restrictions on large group gatherings and will be in effect until Tuesday, April 7. 

VIDEO: Macon County community make masks for medical workers

Decatur Airport, which is operated by the Park District, is served by SkyWest Airlines, a regional partner of United Express.​ Twelve daily flights go to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The jet service started earlier this month.

United Airlines on Tuesday canceled 51% of flights amid the widening pandemic, which has prompted air carriers to cancel almost all international flights. The businesses will likely get assistance through the $2 trillion economic rescue package agreed to by U.S. Senate leaders and the White House on Wednesday. 

United Airlines did not respond to questions from the Herald & Review on Wednesday afternoon about specific passenger totals to Decatur. However, Misner said they have noticed a drop-off. 

"The trend last week was we were seeing folks coming home from Chicago and not outbound," she said. "We continue to see a decline in ridership."

Said Airport Director Tim Wright, on Wednesday afternoon: "We've had a couple cancellations, but as for today the flights are on schedule. Yesterday a couple were canceled and some of those may not have passengers."

Also Wednesday, Decatur officials underscored the ongoing the cleaning program in place. The airport is following precautions set by Center for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines. Wright said routine cleaning on all surfaces is done frequently in the airport's holding area after each flight. Transportation Security Administration staff are required to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Department of Homeland Security.

"They're the ones interacting most with passengers," Wright said.  

United Airlines has precautions implemented as well. According to the company, all surface areas are cleaned before passengers board and most aircraft have a circulation system that filters out airborne particles.​

PHOTOS: Jet service begins at Decatur Airport

+1 
Karalee Misner

Karalee Misner

 Valerie Cook Photography

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News