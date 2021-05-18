Navy Pier announces full reopening Thursday, plus summer programs and fireworks

Navy Pier announced plans for a full reopening this summer, with indoor spaces, retail stores and summer programs gradually joining the outdoor Pier, fireworks shows, businesses and rides that began reopening April 30.

This second phase of reopening for Navy Pier, the indoor hallways and spaces will reopen Thursday, with select businesses and retail stores following, according to the Tuesday announcement, “with the goal of being fully open by Memorial Day weekend.” Happy summer news for tourists and Chicagoans unafraid of looking like tourists.

The current fireworks schedule will expand to add Wednesdays, with shows Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:15 p.m. through Sept. 4. (Separately, a number of suburban fireworks shows have also been announced for Fourth of July.)

Free summer programs also will resume, beginning with Neighborhood Artisan Markets outdoors on May 28, highlighting local artisans and small business owners from across Chicago. Markets will continue through Sept. 5 on the South Dock.

Hours of operation from May 28 through Labor Day will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 12 midnight on Friday and Saturday. Parking garage rates will also change from the current flat rate of $29 to tiered hourly rates.

A number of COVID-19 related precautions and added cleaning procedures will remain in place. Face masks will be required on the Pier. Capacities will be monitored, according to the announcement, including for “guest volume and traffic across high-traffic zones on the Pier.” For events taking place on the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns, the Pier will outline social distancing circles in the grass for guests.

