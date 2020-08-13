Say goodbye to the giant green frog. Chicago’s Rainforest Cafe is closing for good ahead of schedule.

The giant green frog peering down at traffic from the top of Chicago’s Rainforest Cafe may not have much more time on his perch.

The kid-friendly restaurant in the Near North neighborhood closed sooner than expected after it shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribune reported in December that the restaurant at 605 N. Clark St. was expected to close within two years, when its lease expired.

That timeline was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the Chicago restaurant closed since March, building owner Sean Conlon said. Conlon already was planning to redevelop the high-traffic site when Rainforest Cafe moved out, and he recently negotiated an early termination of the lease with parent company Landry’s Restaurants.

Rainforest Cafe took down its sign last weekend, and it will move out by the end of August, Conlon said.

“It’s tough enough to be a restaurant in Chicago with the pandemic, but it’s even harder with all the looting,” Conlon said. “They were already on the way out, and I think recent events compounded it.”

Rainforest’s permanent closure was first reported by Block Club Chicago.