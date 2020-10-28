 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare
0 comments
editor's pick

Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Airlines will begin flying out of O’Hare International Airport on Valentine’s Day, starting with 20 flights a day to cities including Nashville, Denver, Dallas, Baltimore and Phoenix.

The Dallas-based airline is Midway Airport’s biggest carrier and has served that airport for 35 years, but never operated flights from O’Hare, home to major hubs for both United Airlines and American Airlines.

Southwest said reduced flying during the pandemic gave Southwest an opening to expand to Chicago’s larger airport.

Midway will remain Southwest’s primary Chicago airport, with up to 200 flights a day in the coming months. Adding flights from a second Chicago airport gives travelers more options, Southwest said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Safe Is Air Travel Right Now?
Travel

How Safe Is Air Travel Right Now?

In a time of uncertainty, doubt and downright misinformation, it can be hard to know whom or what institutions to trust about safety during the pandemic. And as families try…

4. Okavango Delta, Botswana
Travel

4. Okavango Delta, Botswana

  • Updated

Each year the Okavango River is flooded by water from the Angolan highlands, transforming this extraordinary wilderness.

+2
Go away with ... Lisa Roth
Travel

Go away with ... Lisa Roth

Lisa Roth grew up in an artistic family. Her surgeon father was also an actor, her mother was a sculptor and her older brother, David Lee Roth, was the frontman for Van Halen. After a career as a nutritionist, Lisa Roth co-founded “Rockabye Baby,” which licenses music by artists such as the Beatles, Nirvana and U2 and reinvents them as gorgeous lullabies. Of her own childhood, the Pasadena-based Roth fondly recalled trips with her family. “I remember taking the train from Boston to Miami to visit my grandparents when I was four,” she said. “We stayed in a hotel with a huge pool, which was all very exciting. I clearly remember climbing out of the pool with a tummy ache, climbing into my mother’s arms and throwing up into the front pocket of her polka dot, terry cloth coverup. It was a perfect aim and a great trip.”

Ed Perkins on Travel: Holiday travel 2020
Travel

Ed Perkins on Travel: Holiday travel 2020

Normally, at this time of the year, I'd be reporting on how to score the lowest airfares and hotel rates for the Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year holiday periods. Obviously, there's nothing "normal" about October 2020. Even the idea of "Holiday travel" is not universally available to anyone who wants to go somewhere. And when you can go, you will find a different world. Here's what I know — or at least think I know — about holiday travel this year.

2. The Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Travel

2. The Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

  • Updated

A nature lover's dream and eco-traveler's paradise, the Galápagos are home to some of the world's most colorful creatures, including glorious iguanas, ancient tortoises, diving penguins and lively seals.

+2
Go away with ... Bob Gruen
Travel

Go away with ... Bob Gruen

Bob Gruen is a pre-eminent roll ‘n’ roll photographer who has captured images of icons such as John Lennon and Yoko Ono, the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner. In his latest book, “Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer” (Abrams Press, $32.50), Gruen shares his stories and photos. Though he has traveled worldwide, he still remembers his first big solo trip. “My mom sent me to a school in Switzerland the summer I was 15,” said Gruen, who was born and raised in New York. “I traveled alone through Dublin and Paris and Geneva to get there. It was amazing. I loved traveling and eating new foods. I met students from other countries and learned about their cultures.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Could rapid COVID-19 tests bring the airline industry back?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News