Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare

Lisa Roth grew up in an artistic family. Her surgeon father was also an actor, her mother was a sculptor and her older brother, David Lee Roth, was the frontman for Van Halen. After a career as a nutritionist, Lisa Roth co-founded “Rockabye Baby,” which licenses music by artists such as the Beatles, Nirvana and U2 and reinvents them as gorgeous lullabies. Of her own childhood, the Pasadena-based Roth fondly recalled trips with her family. “I remember taking the train from Boston to Miami to visit my grandparents when I was four,” she said. “We stayed in a hotel with a huge pool, which was all very exciting. I clearly remember climbing out of the pool with a tummy ache, climbing into my mother’s arms and throwing up into the front pocket of her polka dot, terry cloth coverup. It was a perfect aim and a great trip.”