United extends China flight cancellations, reduces service to other Asian destinations as coronavirus spreads

United Airlines is extending its cancellation of all flights between the U.S. and China through April as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

The Chicago-based airline also announced Friday it is reducing service to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul, offering fewer flights and smaller planes, beginning next month.

“It is a fast-moving situation,” United spokeswoman Leslie Scott said. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and other global health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule."

While United halted flights to China in early February, this is the first time it has reduced capacity to other Asian destinations as a result of the growing epidemic, Scott said.

The airline has seen a 75% drop in demand for its Asian routes, outside of China, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before the suspension of service, United had about 12 flights each day between the U.S. and China, including flights connecting Chicago to Beijing and Shanghai at O’Hare International Airport.