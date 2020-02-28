United extends China flight cancellations, reduces service to other Asian destinations as coronavirus spreads
0 comments
editor's pick

United extends China flight cancellations, reduces service to other Asian destinations as coronavirus spreads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2

Workers disinfect subway trains against coronavirus on Wednesday in Tehran, Iran.

 EBRAHIM NOROOZI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

United Airlines is extending its cancellation of all flights between the U.S. and China through April as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

The Chicago-based airline also announced Friday it is reducing service to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul, offering fewer flights and smaller planes, beginning next month.

“It is a fast-moving situation,” United spokeswoman Leslie Scott said. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and other global health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule."

While United halted flights to China in early February, this is the first time it has reduced capacity to other Asian destinations as a result of the growing epidemic, Scott said.

The airline has seen a 75% drop in demand for its Asian routes, outside of China, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, health experts discuss the state’s response to coronavirus

Before the suspension of service, United had about 12 flights each day between the U.S. and China, including flights connecting Chicago to Beijing and Shanghai at O’Hare International Airport.

The additional reduction in service will cancel the O’Hare to Tokyo Narita route from March 8 to 27. United is scheduled to resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo on March 28, when it will switch to Tokyo Haneda Airport, which is closer to the city. The change is unrelated to the virus and is intended to make business travel to the city more convenient, Scott said.

The virus, now dubbed COVID-19, has disrupted travel since reports of the new respiratory illness first surfaced in Wuhan, China, in late December. China remains the epicenter of the disease, with nearly 79,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,700 deaths as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization.

But the virus has since spread to about 50 countries, with confirmed cases on the rise in South Korea, Italy and Iran, among other countries, according to health organizations.

There have been 61 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the CDC, including two in the Chicago area. A woman who returned from a visit to Wuhan, China, in January gave the virus to her husband in the first known case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission in the U.S., according to the CDC. The couple has since been released from a hospital in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Florida's Venice has warm springs, shark teeth and more
Travel

Florida's Venice has warm springs, shark teeth and more

There's an oasis where people from around the world come to soak in warm mineral springs, where locals and tourists alike search for shark teeth on the beach and perhaps kayak into the sunset alongside friendly dolphins. The sunshine is usually abundant for visitors, snowbirds and residents of Venice - Florida, not Italy - looking to enjoy any number of the city's nature-based recreation ...

Travel dilemmas: Do you often get lost? Do you lack a sense of direction? These tools may help
Travel

Travel dilemmas: Do you often get lost? Do you lack a sense of direction? These tools may help

Here's an embarrassing but true revelation: My sense of direction is less than optimal. That has led to many conversations like this one some years ago with my co-pilot, who thought GPS was for sissies, especially in L.A., which he knew well. Him: Where are you going? Me: I'm going to the tile store. Him: In what state? Me (glaring): In California, you (fill in pejorative term here). Him ...

Should emotional support animals be allowed on a plane? Make your voice heard
Travel

Should emotional support animals be allowed on a plane? Make your voice heard

  • Updated

Get ready for growls and howls. Watch out for whimpering and whining. Be prepared for snappishness and snarling. The federal Department of Transportation is proposing new rules for emotional support animals, and those regulations may be coming to an aircraft near you. Some of you will applaud; some of you will be appalled. Of one thing I am fairly sure: Everyone will have an opinion by the ...

Forbes Travel Guide presents 2020 Star Rating Awards
Travel

Forbes Travel Guide presents 2020 Star Rating Awards

Forbes Travel Guide has presented its highly anticipated 2020 Star Rating Awards, recognizing a record of 107 new Five-Star properties comprising 70 hotels, 24 spas and 13 restaurants. This year's additions also include 120 Four-Star and 81 Recommended hotels; eight new Four-Star and two Recommended restaurants and 22 new Four-Star spas, bringing the grand total to 1,898 Star-Rated properties ...

When to buy, when to fly
Travel

When to buy, when to fly

If you're planning an airline trip this year, for the lowest economy class airfare on a domestic flight, buy your ticket 77 days in advance and fly on a Tuesday in January, September or October. That's the nominal take from the latest "when to" study. This one is from Qtrips.com, an upcoming and innovative online travel agency, and it's based on extensive mining of...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News