Woodfield Mall replaces Rainforest Cafe with Peppa Pig
The Rainforest Cafe on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. The restaurant, which closed Jan. 1, will be replaced with Peppa Pig's World of Play, an indoor play center for preschool-age children.

 Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Rainforest Cafe’s red-eyed tree frog and gorilla are out at Woodfield Mall. Now, it’s Peppa Pig’s turn.

An indoor play center based on the hit kids’ animated television show is moving into Rainforest Cafe’s old space at the Schaumburg mall, Woodfield said Monday.

Woodfield Mall declined to share additional details on plans for Peppa Pig’s World of Play, which currently has locations in Texas, Michigan and Shanghai. The show follows the adventures of a four-year-old British pig, her family and friends with names like Suzy Sheep and Rebecca Rabbit.

Those sites have 14 themed play rooms featuring characters from the show designed for preschool-age children, according to a company website. Tickets for an adult and child under 8 years old start at $22.50.

Woodfield Mall’s Rainforest Cafe’s closed Jan. 1 when its lease expired, according to parent company Landry’s Restaurants. The company said it was working to relocate employees to other restaurants in the area including Rainforest Cafes in Chicago and Gurnee, Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick and Schmick’s, Bill’s Bar and Burger, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Rainforest Cafe’s  opened at Woodfield in 1995. The chain also has locations in Gurnee and downtown Chicago.

