Woodfield Mall replaces Rainforest Cafe with Peppa Pig

An indoor play center based on the hit kids’ animated television show is moving into Rainforest Cafe’s old space at the Schaumburg mall, Woodfield said Monday.

Woodfield Mall declined to share additional details on plans for Peppa Pig’s World of Play, which currently has locations in Texas, Michigan and Shanghai. The show follows the adventures of a four-year-old British pig, her family and friends with names like Suzy Sheep and Rebecca Rabbit.

Those sites have 14 themed play rooms featuring characters from the show designed for preschool-age children, according to a company website. Tickets for an adult and child under 8 years old start at $22.50.

