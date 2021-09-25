World War II railroaders featured in new Peoria Riverfront Museum exhibition

During World War II, rubber and gasoline were rationed and there was no interstate highway system. Military personnel, armaments, raw materials, food – everything traveled by rail. Central Illinois railroad crossroads were critical to that effort, with trains whistling night and day, troop trains crossing the state to embarkation ports, Illinois bituminous coal fueling the war effort and the state’s industrial might bent to war production.

Bloomington and Decatur, as “railroad towns,” were especially humming, with the Chicago & Alton Railroad shops in Bloomington and the Wabash Railroad and the Illinois Terminal Railroad shops in Decatur working round the clock repairing and refurbishing locomotives and railroad cars.

To bolster wartime morale, the government dispatched photographers to highlight everyday “homefront” Americans, putting in extra hours to produce and move wartime goods. The Office of War Information sent photographer Jack Delano (1914-1997) to Chicago in 1942-43 to document railroad workers and their efforts.

Delano photographed workers on multiple lines doing various tasks. There is the proverbial engineer in his pin-striped overalls in the steam locomotive cab, his begrimed fireman shoveling coal into the firebox. There are station agents, conductors, track workers and railroad repair workers, including women who donned overalls, wrapped bandanas around their hair and joined the war effort.

Fifty-some of these wartime railroad workers are highlighted in the Railroaders exhibit opening Oct. 9 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, an evocative snapshot of 1940s industrial America that strained its muscles to win a global war. There were no computers and touch screens – everything was done with iron and steel, powered by coal and human effort, an American landscape few remember today.

What makes this exhibit unique is that its curators, the late John Gruber and John O. “Jack” Holzhueter, not only identified the photos, but searched out the workers’ family members. Included in the presentation are reminiscences about the railroaders from their children and grandchildren.

Railroaders originated at the Chicago History Museum (CHM) in 2014-2016, a collaboration with the Center for Railroad Photography and Art (CRPA). This is only its second public showing. The exhibit came to Peoria thanks to T. Bondurant “Bon” French, CRPA chair and emeritus CHM chair. Bon is a Peoria native and has close family ties to the Peoria Riverfront Museum. His parents were active volunteers and contributors to the original Lakeview Museum. His father’s duck decoy collection is prominently featured in the Riverfront displays and the ground floor reception area is named for his mother.

Bon, who spent his youthful summers as a railroad brakeman, said that “Delano’s images highlight the importance of immigrants in our nation’s work force, the importance of people of color in the work force, and the importance of women in the workforce. All of these people were dedicated to their craft and made a real difference in the war effort. They also had good paying jobs that were important to their families. Their hard work often provided for better lives for their children and grandchildren. Each of their stories are told in the exhibition.”

The exhibit features not the looming locomotives but the workers’ worn and weathered faces, besmirched by grime, oil and coal dust. Their craft pride and professional attitude shines through, knowing they were performing a vital yet dangerous job. Day and night the trains moved and Delano was there with both the new technology of color film and evocative black and white photography to capture these on the job images.

Bon added that the exhibit “is relevant anywhere. In 1942-43 Jack Delano shot all these people pictures, showing what was going on at the home front. The railroad was very critical; that’s why he focused on railroads and Chicago, the railroad capitol of the country.”

This exhibit is free and open to the public, Oct. 9 through Jan. 2. Hours for Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington, are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 5 p.m on Sunday. For more information see shorturl.at/lpzIR.

Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.

