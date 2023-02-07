SPRINGFIELD — The lightbulb went off in Decatur resident Andrea Kelly's head during a visit to see her grandfather at PPG Industries (now Fuyao Glass Illinois) in Mount Zion.
"They were having some electrical issues," Kelly recalls. "And they brought some electricians out and they were working and fixing the electrical problems. And I just happened to be there with my grandpa that day."
"And as I was watching him, I thought it was pretty cool the things they were doing, the stuff that I was seeing," she said.
Ever since, Kelly, now 19, knew she wanted to be an electrician. And it's a goal she's closer to achieving after success in a pre-apprenticeship program.
Kelly's success was highlighted when she attended President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address as the guest of Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield.
The freshman congresswoman, in an interview with Lee Enterprises Tuesday morning, said she wants to incentivize more stories like Kelly's. Her first bill, which has not yet been filed, will address the job skills gap by providing tax incentives to small businesses that hire apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship workers.
"Union apprenticeship programs are one of the best examples of a way to support working people getting into the middle class through their skills training programs," Budzinski said. "And so, I really wanted to find opportunities in this first legislative initiative to really emphasize that I want to be a federal partner in that work supporting pre-apprenticeship opportunities and apprenticeship programs."
Kelly applied for the IBEW's apprenticeship program while working at McDonald's. The union directed her to a pre-apprenticeship program that prepares participants with the skills to compete for union apprenticeships.
Upon completing the program, Kelly has been hired as a construction wireman and applied to be an IBEW apprentice. She will be initiated next week as an IBEW member.
Asked about her experience in Washington, Kelly said she was "just trying to keep it all together" and "just have a good time."
Budzinski said she would like to hear Biden talk about workforce development, continued efforts to bring down costs and the and his thoughts on the Farm Bill, which is up for renewal this year.
