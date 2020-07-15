Trump says announcement coming on dealing with crime in Chicago, other Democratic-run cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump on Wednesday vaguely referenced an upcoming announcement on how his administration intends to deal with crime in Democrat-led cities, again citing Chicago's violence as a problem he will tackle.

In a briefing with reporters about his ongoing efforts to deal with the MS-13 gang, Trump said he would have more to say next week "with the attorney general, the FBI and others concerning our cities, because the left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they're supposed to be doing, and it's not a very tough job to do if they knew what they were doing."

He later said, "We're going to straighten things out" in cities where leaders have lost control but did not offer specifics.

When a reporter asked at the end of the event whether he planned to follow through on a recent statement that the federal government might take over cities such as Chicago to deal with crime, Trump didn't answer directly.

But he cited recent issues with protesters in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, before pointing to violence in Chicago.