Trying to answer questions about the Cubs' Marquee Sports Network

CHICAGO -- There’s no news to report on the Marquee Sports Network front for customers of Comcast, Dish, RCN or other TV services that hadn’t come to carriage agreements when we last took a stab at answering your questions about the new channel the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group plan to launch in February.

But it has been more than a month since the last Marquee Q&A, so we’re back for more. Fire away.

Q: We’re only about two months from Marquee’s launch. Shouldn’t we know more about whom it is hiring and some of the programming besides Cubs games?

The Cubs and Sinclair surely know more than they’re letting on and can hold off on finalizing deals and details until it’s convenient. It’s their timetable.

If they’re looking to make a splash, there are worse ideas than unveiling all of that at — or just before — the 2020 Cubs Convention, set for Jan. 17-19.

Q: But didn’t most everyone expect the long-awaited announcement they were launching Marquee to come at their 2019 fan fest, only to have to wait another month?

The difference is Marquee is supposed to be up and running about a month after the 2020 Cubs Convention.

Q: Have they even announced a launch date?