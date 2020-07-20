tuesday briefs

Fatal stabbing victim named
DECATUR — Authorities have released the identity of a Decatur man found in a parked vehicle with a stab wound.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the 31-year-old man was Terry C. Theus.
Day said he had been discovered early Sunday and was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the surgery unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Day said an autopsy revealed that Theus died of a stab wound to the chest, injuring his heart.
A Decatur police investigation into the circumstances of the homicide is continuing.
Macon County shred day
DECATUR — The Macon County Farm Bureau is hosting a community-wide shred day from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The event will be held at the Farm Bureau office, 1150 W. Pershing Road.
There is a limit of five boxes of items to be shredded per person in return for five canned goods. Businesses are prohibited from participating.
For more information, go to www.maconcfb.org or call (217) 877-2436.
Shelbyville movie theater reopening
SHELBYVILLE — The Boarman's Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville has announced plans to reopen and resume showing movies on Friday, July 24.
An announcement early Monday afternoon on the Roxy Movies page on Facebook reported that the theater, 149 E. Main St. in downtown Shelbyville, will only be open for shows at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. The Roxy reported that its first movie during the reopening will be "I Still Believe" because the theater closed with this film in mid-March after only being able to show it for five days.
"All customers will be required to wear a mask as they enter the theatre and order concession items. Once you sit down, you can remove your mask if you wish. We can have 50% capacity, which is 100 people max. We have roped off half of the seats to comply with social distancing guidelines. After each movie, the seat armrests will be cleaned along with all door handles, etc.," the Roxy reported.
The Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce owns and operates the theater.
