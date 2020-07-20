tuesday briefs

An announcement early Monday afternoon on the Roxy Movies page on Facebook reported that the theater, 149 E. Main St. in downtown Shelbyville, will only be open for shows at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. The Roxy reported that its first movie during the reopening will be "I Still Believe" because the theater closed with this film in mid-March after only being able to show it for five days.