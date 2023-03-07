Jordan Quinn calls it "building the brand."

It's when multi-sport athletes help more than one sport be successful in their time at the school, and in the process ignites the desire in younger athletes to reach those heights when their time comes.

At Tuscola High School – like many small Central Illinois schools – there seem to be years when all of the athletic programs are performing at top levels. It's cyclical and likely thanks to the elite athletes at the school during that time.

The Tuscola boys basketball team is riding one of those waves, making it to their first state tournament appearance since the 1988-89 season. It's also the Warriors' first time in the final four.

"One of our sayings is 'build a brand' and that's what we strive to do all year long," said Quinn, who is the leading scorer for the Warriors and was instrumental in the Tuscola football team's recent success as the Warriors' quarterback. "We can’t wait for kids to come up. Their futures are bright because they see we are building the brand. It helps a lot."

Head boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth said that if you look at the history of Tuscola's athletic success throughout the years, each sport has its different cycles.

But one of the things that is typically pretty apparent, Bozarth said, is when one of Tuscola's athletic teams is successful, the school's other teams are also successful in those same calendar years.

"We're at the beneficiary of having a lot of multi-sport kids, which is what makes Tuscola really unique," said Bozarth, who has a a 124-53 record in six years as head boys basketball coach. "So you as a school love to see this trend happening. If you're good at one sport, you're pretty much good in others."

Bozarth singled out some of his players as examples of the "building the brand" culture.

• Jordan Quinn is probably an all-stater in basketball this year, who's also the quarterback of the Tuscola football team.

• Chris Boyd is the Warriors' starting center. He's also an all-state lineman in football, and likely the state champion this year in shot put.

• Colton Musgrave has a baseball scholarship to an area junior college and, he's the Warriors' defensive specialist on the basketball court.

• The team also has two other juniors who are all-state cross country runners and are both standouts on the basketball court.

Getting to state

After needing four overtimes to dispatch Altamont in its own sectional final, the Warriors came back and led wire-to-wire in their 74-53 victory against Mounds Meridian in the Class 1A Carbondale Super-sectional on Monday.

That propelled the Warriors to the state tournament, where they will play Scales Mound at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals in Champaign.