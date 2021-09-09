Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Riverton and Springfield Lutheran 3-3

Riverton and Springfield Lutheran waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 9.
Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
Fireworks started in the second half as the two teams finished the period in a 3-3 tie.
Tough to find an edge early, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.