Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Riverton and Springfield Lutheran 3-3

Riverton and Springfield Lutheran waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 9.

Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

Fireworks started in the second half as the two teams finished the period in a 3-3 tie.

Tough to find an edge early, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

