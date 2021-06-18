TV Q&A: Fate of 'Manifest' up in the air

Q: Is “Manifest” coming back?

A: Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. But the show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, and there’s a chance that streamer or another service will order new episodes.

Q: I see a very strong resemblance between Lee Majors, co-star in the Western series “The Big Valley,” and Elvis Presley. I wonder if anyone else saw the same?

A: First, let’s give Majors full respect and note he was also the star of “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Fall Guy,” among other projects. And to your question, yes. Some references say that as an up-and-comer Majors was sometimes called "the blond Elvis" (also "the new James Dean"). In a 2016 interview with Will Harris for The A.V. Club, Majors said when his friend Elvis dyed his hair blond for the movie “Double Trouble,” the singer’s pals told him he looked like Majors’ “Big Valley” character.

Q: I still have my VHS copies of the series “Kolchak: The Night Stalker.” I remember hearing Gabrielle Union talking about a reboot but never saw an episode. When did it air and who was in it?

A: “Night Stalker,” a tepid reworking of the horror tale, starred Stuart Townsend as reporter Carl Kolchak, Cotter Smith as his boss Tony Vincenzo and Gabrielle Union as Perri Reed, a crime reporter for the publication where Kolchak worked. The series was a big failure, airing for just six episodes from September to November 2005. That left four unaired episodes which, according to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable Shows,” were later shown on cable.

That failure echoed the fate of the previous series. Two hit made-for-TV movies, “The Night Stalker,” and “The Night Strangler,” in 1972 and 1973 indicated an appetite for the monster-hunting Kolchak, then played by Darren McGavin. But a weekly series again starring McGavin lasted just the 1974-75 TV season. Though flawed, the series has a cult following to this day – and it was still better than the reboot.

Q: I'm 84 years old and a lifelong fan of Western movies. Considering the perfect cast of actors, including Alan Ladd, the great work of director George Stevens, the story and the beautiful scenery, I think "Shane" is the best Western ever made. Your opinion, please.

A: Well, "Shane" is pretty great. But I lean toward "The Searchers." An American Film Institute survey of the best Westerns lists "Shane" as third, behind top-ranked "The Searchers" and "High Noon." The most recent version of the Sight & Sound poll ranks "The Searchers" highest among Westerns – in seventh place among all films. "The Searchers" also has a top cast led by John Wayne in one of his best roles, direction by John Ford, script by Frank S. Nugent (based on Alan LeMay's novel) and extraordinary visuals.

Q: My favorite program is "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." Will it be back?

A: The fall season of The CW will indeed include more of "Fool Us" starting on Oct. 1.

Q: Who is the actress who played Erin on "Chicago P.D.''? She made the show and now she is gone. Any possibility she may return?

A: Since Sophia Bush decided to leave the NBC drama about four years ago, I would not expect to see her back any time soon, But she will be on network TV in the coming season. CBS has placed a midseason order for "Good Sam," starring Bush in the title role as "a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma ... (but) her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties." And if that's not enough, the former boss (played by Jason Isaacs) is also Sam's father.

