U.S. Rep. Mike Bost feels fine after COVID diagnosis, but his wife is still ill

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, says he's feeling fine a week after testing positive for COVID-19, but his wife is still suffering from the virus and pneumonia.

Tracy Bost, 57, is at home after being treated at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Bost said Thursday. The focus is keeping her oxygen levels up, he added.

Their daughter, Kasey Fred, who is a nurse, also tested positive for coronavirus. All are quarantining outside of necessary medical trips. None of Bost's staff who were exposed have tested positive for the virus, but are still in quarantine and working remotely.

"It just happens. We're trying to figure out where we would have gotten it," Bost said.

Bost, 59, and his wife were in Washington, D.C., recently and attended a Sept. 26 march organized by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association where "tens of thousands" gathered, according to the association. He later returned to southern Illinois and was traveling around the region for his reelection campaign until he started noticing COVID-like symptoms.