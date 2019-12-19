Undermanned Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland 52-48

NEWARK, N.J. — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.
The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.
Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.
Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.
Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).
Cowan led Maryland with 16 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points apiece.
The defense was the difference for Seton Hall, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from Jared Rhoden.
The Terrapins trailed 27-18 at halftime with their lowest scoring output in a first half this season. Maryland entered averaging 77.1 points per game.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terps are going to slip in the polls and won't play again for 10 days.
Seton Hall: The Pirates were coming off losses to Iowa State and Rutgers but got a good win without possibly their two best players. Seton Hall finally beat a ranked foe after near-wins against then-No. 3 Michigan State (lost 76-73) and then-No. 11 Oregon (71-69).
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Bryant on Dec. 29 in final nonconference game.
Seton Hall: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday in final tuneup for Big East Conference schedule.
No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.
The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the team believes it is a “minor” issue.
It didn’t keep Duke from a lopsided win over a Wofford team that beat North Carolina over the weekend. The 6-10 Carey scored over defenders and off the glass, and Baker got hot after a five-point first half. Baker's night was highlighted by two 3-pointers to give Duke a 52-30 lead with 14:17 left that led the Terriers to call a timeout in a game that had already gotten away.
Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers were chasing a memorable two-game stretch in the state of North Carolina by sweeping a set against UNC and Duke. The Terriers beat the Tar Heels on Sunday in Carmichael Arena, the Tar Heels’ former campus home that was hosting its first regular-season game since 1986. But they didn’t fare nearly as well in Duke’s venerable Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke: The Blue Devils got a look at how they’d play without Jones, their floor leader who provides a consistent defensive pressure on the ball. Jones had averaged 37.3 minutes per game when factoring out a 9-minute showing after being shaken up during a first-half collision against Central Arkansas on Nov. 12. Jordan Goldwire got the start at the point and finished with eight points and five assists in 28 minutes.