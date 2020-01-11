Upcoming Schedule
Monday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nokomis at Morrisonville Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argenta-Oreana at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Flora at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas Tri-County at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville North Clay at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Kincaid South Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Oblong at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Pawnee at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Robinson at Lawrenceville, 7:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Bethalto Civic Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at Arthur Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Grove-Broadlands Heritage at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne City at Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Altamont, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.

Decatur Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Odin, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. MacArthur in Non-City Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Olney Richland County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison at Teutopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Pana, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at Stanford Olympia, 7:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Morrisonville Tournament

Oblong at Bridgeport Red Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sangamon Valley at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Tolono Unity, 7:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Vandalia, 7:30 p.m.

Decatur Christian at Arthur Okaw-Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dieterich at Palestine-Hutsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kincaid South Fork at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Martinsville at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Robinson, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Champaign Central, Pekin at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Clinton, Mount Zion at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

MacArthur, Litchfield at Taylorville, 6 p.m.

