Updated forecast: Tornado Watch in place until 9 p.m.

LINCOLN — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for a wide section of Central Illinois.

Counties include Christian, Clinton, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Woodford.

The National Weather Service earlier Wednesday issue a hazardous weather outlook.

"While damaging winds will be primary hazard, large hail, an isolated tornado or two, and flash flooding are all possible," the statement said.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly before midnight.

Additional scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through the weekend, the weather service said.

